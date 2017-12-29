Lanes Will Close for Two Months
DURING CONSTRUCTION in February and March of next year at Bob Hurley Dodge, the inside lanes of 14th Street by the dealership will be closed...
Cold Temps In Forecast
Freezing drizzle will be possible across much of Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday. A wintry mix, including freezing rain, sleet and snow will be po......
A Chilly Start This Morning In Ponca City
School Board Faces Lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school and its board of directors are being sued on behalf of 15 girls who say they were molested by...
Chilly Job
NORTH SEVENTH STREET by Ponca City High School is closed to through traffic while crews install a sewer line connection from the new Po-Hi loccker...
Nearly News
Nearly News 2017-12-27
The City of Arkansas City will close City Hall and other City offices at 1 p.m. Friday so that employees may attend the funeral of Marc Tapia in Winfield. City Hall and other City offices will remain closed all day Monday in observance of New Year’s Day. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shelley Family Funeral Home, Winfield.
Nearly News – 2017-12-24
Effective Jan. 1, 2018 The Ponca City News monthly rate will increase by $1. This is the first rate increase in over 11 years. The cost of news print and production has increased dramatically over the years. The newspaper carriers have also not received a raise in pay during this time and they will receive a portion of the increase. […]
Business
Tonkawa Chamber Banquet Set For Jan. 18, on NOC Campus
TONKAWA — The 102nd Tonkawa Chamber of Commerce Banquet is set for January 18, 2018 at 7 p.m.The event is slated at the Renfro Center on the campus of...
Kaw Lake Ultimate Eagle Watch Draws Visitors From All Areas
By LOUISE ABERCROMBIE News Business EditorOne of the biggest events of January 2018 for northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas is the annual Kaw Lake U...
Ponca City Chamber Banquet Jan. 25
The Ponca City Area Chamber of Commerce banquet is set for Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Phillips 66 Atrium. There are four main awards to be presented. Th...
OG&E Helping Puerto Rico
OKLAHOMA CITY — OG&E has deployed crews to Puerto Rico to support an industry led effort for ongoing power restoration on the island. Eighteen inv...
Education
Students Compete In Spelling Bee
FIRST LUTHERAN School Spelling bee winners are from left, First Place, Savannah Valgora; Second Place, Jaden Sparks, Third Place, Madux...
Po-Hi African American Club Visits Nursing Homes
STUDENTS FROM the African American Club at Ponca City High School visited several area nursing homes to deliver treats. From...
NOC Names 2018 Distinguished Alumni
Chad Weiberg TONKAWA — Chad Weiberg and Bill McCloud have been chosen as Northern Oklahoma College Distinguished Alumni for 2018.The...
Sherry Alexander Named Vice-President At NOC Stillwater
Sherry Alexander STILLWATER — Northern Oklahoma College has selected Sherry Alexander as the new vice-president for NOC Stillwater with an...