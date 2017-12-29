Ponca City, OK
Tonkawa Catholic Church Plans Mass

| December 22, 2017

 TONKAWA — Father Benjamin Lwin will celebrate the Mass of the Nativity of the Lord at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec....

Eternal Flame at Tonkawa First United Methodist

| December 22, 2017

PASTOR ROB Harris, Tonkawa First United Methodist Church passes the Peace Light to Pastor Stephanie Crogan of the Okay, Oklahoma...

Church Briefs 2017-12-22

| December 22, 2017

Special ServicesAlbright United Methodist Church, 128 South Palm, will hold Sunday School on Dec. 24 at 9:15 a.m. followed by...

Brookfield Wesleyan Moving to New Location

| December 22, 2017

JACK BUSCH holds on to the cross that once graced the sanctuary of Brookfield Wesleyan Church and now will reside...

House FM Celebrating 25 Years

| December 15, 2017

The House FM is celebrating 25 years of ministry with an open house event at its Ponca City studios on...


Lanes Will Close for Two Months

| December 28, 2017

DURING CONSTRUCTION in February and March of next year at Bob Hurley Dodge, the inside lanes of 14th Street by the dealership will be closed...

Cold Temps In Forecast

Ponca City News Staff | December 28, 2017

Freezing drizzle will be possible across much of Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday. A wintry mix, including freezing rain, sleet and snow will be po......

A Chilly Start This Morning In Ponca City

Ponca City News Staff | December 27, 2017

... Please login below or subscribe to the Ponca City News access this article. Username Password Remember Me     Forgot Password

School Board Faces Lawsuit

| December 27, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY ­— An Oklahoma school and its board of directors are being sued on behalf of 15 girls who say they were molested by...

Chilly Job

Ponca City News Staff | December 26, 2017

NORTH SEVENTH STREET by Ponca City High School is closed to through traffic while crews install a sewer line connection from the new Po-Hi loccker...

Nearly News 2017-12-27

| December 27, 2017

The City of Arkansas City will close City Hall and other City offices at 1 p.m. Friday so that employees may attend the funeral of Marc Tapia in Winfield. City Hall and other City offices will remain closed all day Monday in observance of New Year’s Day. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shelley Family Funeral Home, Winfield.

Nearly News – 2017-12-24

Ponca City News Staff | December 24, 2017

Effective Jan. 1, 2018 The Ponca City News monthly rate will increase by $1. This is the first rate increase in over 11 years. The cost of news print and production has increased dramatically over the years. The newspaper carriers have also not received a raise in pay during this time and they will receive a portion of the increase. […]

Tonkawa Chamber Banquet Set For Jan. 18, on NOC Campus

| December 27, 2017

TONKAWA — The 102nd Tonkawa Chamber of Commerce Banquet is set for January 18, 2018 at 7 p.m.The event is slated at the Renfro Center on the campus of...

Kaw Lake Ultimate Eagle Watch Draws Visitors From All Areas

| December 27, 2017

By LOUISE ABERCROMBIE News Business EditorOne of the biggest events of January 2018 for northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas is the annual Kaw Lake U...

Ponca City Chamber Banquet Jan. 25

| December 27, 2017

The Ponca City Area Chamber of Commerce banquet is set for Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Phillips 66 Atrium. There are four main awards to be presented. Th...

OG&E Helping Puerto Rico

| December 27, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY — OG&E has deployed crews to Puerto Rico to support an industry led effort for ongoing power restoration on the island. Eighteen inv...

Students Compete In Spelling Bee

| December 22, 2017

FIRST LUTHERAN School Spelling bee winners are from left, First Place, Savannah Valgora; Second Place, Jaden Sparks, Third Place, Madux...

Po-Hi African American Club Visits Nursing Homes

| December 22, 2017

STUDENTS FROM the African American Club at Ponca City High School visited several area nursing homes to deliver treats. From...

NOC Names 2018 Distinguished Alumni

| December 22, 2017

Chad Weiberg TONKAWA — Chad Weiberg and Bill McCloud have been chosen as Northern Oklahoma College Distinguished Alumni for 2018.The...

Sherry Alexander Named Vice-President At NOC Stillwater

| December 22, 2017

Sherry Alexander STILLWATER — Northern Oklahoma College has selected Sherry Alexander as the new vice-president for NOC Stillwater with an...

| December 22, 2017

JESSICA STEICHEN'S third grade students at First Lutheran School created a Book Buffet for their second quarter book reports. After reading...